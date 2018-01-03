Mumbai, Jan 3 (PTI) The state-wide bandh called by Dalit groups affected the film and television industry with some shoots being disrupted and others being cancelled as a precautionary measure.

Shoots of shows like "Kundali Bhagya", "Aisi Deewangi Dekhi Nahi Kahi", aired on Zee TV channel, were affected in Andheri and Jogeshwari respectively.

"There is major disruption near "Kundali Bhagya" sets.

Everything is shut and there is stone pelting (happening).

None of us are able to shoot and we are locked inside our vanity vans. We just hope the situation gets better soon," Manit Joura, who plays one of the lead roles in "Kundali Bhagya" said.

The team of the popular Zee TV show "Piyaa Albela" altered their shoot timings from 9am-9pm shift to 5pm-5am shoot to tide over the disruption.

"Shoots of Star Plus shows like "Naamkarann", "Ikyawann", "Rishton Ka Chakravyuh" were cancelled while shooting for the show "Dil Sambhal Jaa Zara" was wrapped early due to the incidents happening in the city," sources from Star Plus channel said.

Shoot of Mithun Chakraborty's "Dance India Dance", where the actor is a judge, "Voice India Kids", "Bhabi Ji Ghar Pe Hai!" and few others however went on smoothly.

Some filmmakers chose to defer the promotional events of their upcoming movies which were scheduled to take place today.

"Due to #MaharashtraBandh today we have decided to push our #MyBirthdaySongTrailer release to tomorrow 4th Jan'2018 Thank you," actor-producer Sanjay Suri tweeted.

"Considering that a bandh was called today we decided to call the trailer launch off and re-plan for tomorrow. Plans were altered accordingly," Sanjay told PTI.

He was planning a digital launch event but he did not want to cause inconveience to his team due to the protests so it was called-off.

"We had planned a live launch digitally. But for that the entire team had to be in one place. But didn't want to cause inconvenience to others," he added.

The psychological thriller is directed by actor Samir Soni.

A song launch event of Kartik Aryan's upcoming film "Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety" scheduled for today at a popular suburban restaurant was cancelled.

"There are things and situations which are bigger than a song launch or a film event. Security is much more important. Ours was a very candid event with the media, so it is okay. But what was more important for us is that everyone should be safe.

"So we decided to call it off as one needs to feel secure. This is too small a thing in the larger scheme of events," director Luv Ranjan told PTI.

The "Pyaar Ka Punchnama" fame director says the team however took to social media to launch the song for the viewers.

"We have launched the song anyway, it is live and we still are more than a month away from the release of the film.

So it is fine, we will get more opportunities to interact with the media. But right now, safety was more important. Why take unnecessary risks?" he adds. The film is set to release on February 9.

"There was an ad shoot lined up for today but it is not happening now. No shoots are currently happening at the studio," a functionary from Mehboob studio said. PTI KKP JUR BNM .

