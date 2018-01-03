Rajamhandravaram, Jan 3 (PTI) A 24-year-old man from Chennai was found dead at his residence at Yanam town in Puducherry, police said today.

The deceased has been identified as one S.Saravanakumar, said Yanam sub-inspector of police V.Sivakumar.

Saravanakumar had rented a house in Yanam as he was running an institution. He was found hanging from the ceiling fan last night, the officer said.

A suicide note purportedly penned by Saravanakumar was found at the spot, he said.

As per the officer, Saravanakumar wrote in the suicide note that he was suffering from cancer and hence was taking an extreme step.

Police said a case under relevant sections of IPC was registered and a probe was on. PTI COR NRB .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.