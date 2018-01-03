Pune, Jan 3 (PTI) Mercedes-Benz India will tee off the 18th edition of the MercedesTrophy with the Pune qualifiers at the Oxford Golf Resort here tomorrow.

The prestigious corporate golf tournaments will host 27 days of golfing across 12 Indian cities, including Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Coimbatore, Kolkata, Chennai, Chandigarh, Gurgaon, Noida and Jaipur.

Forty winners will be selected from the qualifiers, which will end on March 11 in Jaipur.

The national finals of the tournament will be played between April 4 to 6 in Pune and three winners will compete against those from tournaments played in 60 countries all over the world in the 29th edition of the MercedesTrophy in Stuttgart, Germany.

For the first time, Mercedes-Benz's global charity partner Â– Laureus Sport for Good Foundation is also associated with the tournament to raise funds for its programmes in India.

Roland Folger, Managing Director and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India said, "MercedesTrophy is a well-established sporting tournament globally and in India the response has been overwhelming and growing with each passing year.

"In its 18th edition this year, MercedesTrophy witnesses the country's finest golfers rubbing shoulders and competing in this much coveted trophy. This year is special for us, as we are pleased to extend our partnership with Laureus Sport for Good Foundation, with the tournament." Globally, MercedesTrophy witnesses participation of approximately 60,000 golfers from across 60 countries battling it out for the top prize, making it one of the world's largest and most coveted sporting events. PTI ATK ATK .

