New Delhi, Jan 3 (PTI) Cold conditions continued in the national capital which recorded a minimum temperature of 7.4 degrees Celsius, while fog during the morning hours led to disruption of flight and train services.

The visibility was recorded at 500 metres at 5.30 AM which improved to 800 metres at 8.30 AM. It improved significantly as the day progressed, a Meteorological Department official said.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 7.4 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year, while the maximum temperature settled at 18.4 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average.

Relative humidity oscillated between 100 and 52 per cent.

The weatherman has forecast moderate fog in the morning for tomorrow.

"Maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 20 degrees Celsius and 6 degrees Celsius tomorrow," the MeT department said.

Yesterday, the maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded at 17.7 and 8.4 degrees Celsius, respectively. PTI PLB SMN .

