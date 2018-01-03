Chennai, Jan 3 (PTI) Following are the top stories from the southern region at 1700 hrs today.

MDS3 TN-AIADMK-MEETING Chennai: Top AIADMK leaders O Panneerselvam and K Palaniswami convened a meeting of the party legislators ahead of the next week's Assembly session, with 103 MLAs participating in it.

MES2 KA-RADHA Bengaluru: Carnatic vocalist Radha Vishwanathan, daughter of legendary classical singer M S Subbulakshmi, passes away at a private hospital, her family says.

MDS1 KA-AADHAAR Bengaluru: The Karnataka state cabinet approves a central legislation to provide statutory backing to Aadhaar, the unique identification scheme, for use for transferring government subsidies and benefits.

