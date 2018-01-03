New Delhi, Jan 3 (PTI) Delhiites woke up to a misty morning today with a thick blanket of fog enveloping the national capital, forcing cancellation of 21 trains and delaying 59.

The minimum temperature settled at 7.4 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year.

The visibility was recorded at 500 meters at 5.30 AM which improved to 800 meters at 8.30 AM, a Meteorological Department official said.

The humidity was recorded at 92 per cent at 8.30 AM.

The Met office has forecast clear skies for the day.

"The maximum temperature is likely to hover at 18 degrees Celsius," the weatherman said.

Yesterday, the maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded at 17.7 and 8.4 degrees Celsius respectively. PTI PLB KJ .

