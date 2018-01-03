New Delhi, Jan 3 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi today discussed the intensification of Indo-Russia ties with President Vladimir Putin, as the two sides agreed to strengthen the bilateral special and privileged partnership.

Modi, during a telephonic conversation, greeted the Russian leader on the occasion of the New Year, a release from the Indian Embassy in Moscow said.

"They discussed the intensification of the bilateral relations between India and Russia and their cooperation in the international forums," the release said.

They positively reviewed the exchanges between the two countries in 2017 and agreed to further strengthen the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between India and Russia, it said. PTI PYK ASK ASK .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.