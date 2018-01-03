Kolkata, Jan 3 (PTI) Mohun Bagan today elevated Shankarlal Chakraborty to the chief coach's post till the end of season in less than 24 hours after Sanjoy Sen resigned.

Chakraborty, who has been with the team as assistant coach since July 2014, was at the helm of affairs during the Calcutta Football League Premier Division 2017, where they were pipped to the title by bitter foes East Bengal.

Mohun Bagan senior team will resume training tomorrow morning and post-training Chakraborty will interact with media, a statement read.

Sen stepped down as the chief coach minutes after they succumbed to a 1-2 defeat to a 10-man Chennai City FC, their first defeat of the season that came at their home ground.

"The club management would like to thank Sen for all the hard work he has done being in charge of the team for the past three years. We wish him all success for his future endeavors," the statement said.

Mohun Bagan have slipped to fifth place in standings after three draws and a loss as they next face defending champions Aizawl here on December 7. PTI TAP KHS KHS .

