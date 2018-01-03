Bhopal, Jan 3 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh government today decided to impose 50 paisa cess on per litre of petrol and diesel for improving road infrastructure in the state.

"A decision to this effect was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan," state Public Relations minister Narottam Mishra told reporters here.

"Money from the cess is going to be used for road infrastructure development," Mishra said.

He, however, did not inform the date when the cess will be realised.

State Finance Minister Jayant Mallaiya said the government is going to bring an ordinance to impose the cess.

Later, a bill would be introduced in this regard in the assembly, he said and clarified that the levy is going to be charged for a stipulated period.

The cess is aimed at developing and strengthening road infrastructure and for laying the metro railroad (in Bhopal and Indore), he added.

Right now, 28 per cent and 22 per cent Value Added Tax (VAT) is being charged on per litre of petrol and diesel respectively. PTI LAL MAS NRB .

