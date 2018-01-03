NBCC bags contracts worth Rs 314.77 cr in Dec 2017
Published: 03rd January 2018
Last Updated: 03rd January 2018 07:47 PM | A+A A- |
New Delhi, Jan 3 (PTI) State-owned construction firm NBCC today said it has bagged contracts worth Rs 314.77 crore last month.
In a BSE filing, NBCC India Ltd informed that it has "secured a total business of Rs 314.77 crore in the month of December, 2017".
This includes construction of border fence and road along Indo-Bangladesh border in Meghalaya amounting Rs 215.77 crore at a project management consultancy fees of 7 per cent, the filing added. PTI MJH SBT .
