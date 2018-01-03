Bhubaneswar, Jan 3 (PTI) Odisha government today set March 5 as deadline for urgent repairs of roads in the state that are in bad shape in different districts, official sources said.

The district collectors have been asked to rectify the roads, those that have been identified as having engineering defects, said Transport Commissioner, M S Padhi after attending a meeting chaired by chief secretary A P Padhi.

He said the officials of engineering department have been asked to complete the repair of roads by March 5. These defective portions of the National Highway and State Highways are identified as 'black spots' where accidents takes place frequently.

The chief secretary has issued clear instructions to complete the road repair works in the next three months and an intensive traffic awareness campaign will be launched across the state.

As per plans, people residing on both side of various under construction projects including four-laning roads will be informed about ongoing construction activities.

A special campaign will also be undertaken to create awareness among drivers and supporting staff of trucks and buses, the transport commissioner said.

This apart, the transport commissioner said the government has planned to set up a state management group comprising heads of different departments, which will be entrusted with the job of creating awareness.

The chief secretary has also instructed proper implementation of traffic rules to reduce road accident casualty.

"The traffic volunteer system will be implemented in four cities like Rourkela, Berhampur, Sambalpur and Balasore.

Student volunteers will be roped in the system which will be extended to other cities in phased manner," he said. PTI AAM RG .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.