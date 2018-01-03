Kohima, Jan 3 (PTI) One person was killed in a grenade explosion while some houses were set on fire in Sitimi area of Nagaland's Kiphire district, official sources said today.

One person identified as Tongsepi of Natsami village under Sitimi area of Kiphire district died when a grenade exploded accidentally, the sources said.

Some houses of people belonging to one community were set on fire as the other community was angry with it for using a nomenclature banned by the district administration, they said.

Meanwhile, the Nagaland government in apprehension of law and order problem in Kiphire district owing to the prevailing tension in Sitimi area has prohibited bulk SMS and mobile internet and data services of all mobile service providers with effect from January 2 last till further notice.

Nagaland Home Commission, Abhishek Singh in a statement tonight said as per reports received from district administration, Kiphire, situation in Sitimi is tense but under control.

In order to prevent rumour mongering, necessary steps have been taken to restrict the use of social media for spreading rumours, he said, adding that any attempt to create mischief or promote discord by circulating mischievous messages on social Media will be dealt with severely.

Singh also informed that additional forces have been deployed in Sitimi for ensuring peace and normal law and order situation.

District administration has imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 CrPC to prevent any untoward incident, he said.

The Home Commissioner also said that senior leaders from both communities have appealed for peace and normalcy while the state government has appealed to all concerned to maintain peace and not do anything that disrupts normal life.

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.