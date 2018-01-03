Raipur, Jan 3 (PTI) Over 3.19 lakh accounts have been opened in banks and post offices in Chhattisgarh under the Centre's "Sukanya Samriddhi" scheme for the girl child, an official said today.

"Under the CentreÂ’s Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana, accounts of 3,19,690 girls have been opened in the state since the scheme was started in December 2014," a Woman and Child Development department official here said.

He added that till date, 2,38,540 accounts have been opened in post offices while 81,150 have been opened in banks.

The five districts which saw the maximum number of such accounts being opened were Raigarh (28,476 accounts), Balod (27,240), Raipur (26,085), Jashpur (25,951) and Bilaspur (22,195), the official said.

Under the scheme, accounts are opened in the name of girls below 10 years of age and amounts ranging from Rs 1,000 to Rs 1.5 lakh is allowed to be deposited every year in these accounts.

The amounts have to be deposited for 14 consecutive years or till the beneficiary reaches 21 years of age after which the account will be closed and the parents will get the deposited amount.

An interest of 9.1 per cent on the deposited amount has been provisioned under the scheme as well as a tax rebate under Income Tax Section 80 (c), an official added. PTI TKP BNM .

