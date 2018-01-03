By Sajjad Hussain Islamabad, Jan 3 (PTI) The Pakistan Navy today said it successfully test-fired naval cruise missile 'Harba'.

"The missile is capable of hitting its target from surface to surface and ground assault," the navy said.

The indigenously-built missile was launched from PNS Himmat and it successfully hit the target, it said.

Naval Chief Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi witnessed the test launch.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the Pakistan Navy will ensure defence of the country's shores and interests.

Further details like the exaction location of launch and other features of the missile were not disclosed by the navy.

