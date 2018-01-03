ministry Ramallah(Palestinian Territories), Jan 3 (AFP) A Palestinian teenager was shot dead in clashes with the Israeli army today near the city of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said.

Musab Firas al-Tamimi, 17, was shot in the village of Deir Nizam north of Ramallah, it said, bringing to 14 the number of Palestinians killed in unrest since US President Donald Trump recognised Jerusalem as Israel's capital last month.

The Israeli army was not immediately available for comment. (AFP) SMJ .

