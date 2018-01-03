threat: senior official Jerusalem, Jan 3 (AFP) The Palestinians will not be "blackmailed" by US President Donald Trump, a senior official said today, after he threatened to cut aid to them worth more than USD 300 million a year.

"We will not be blackmailed," senior Palestinian official Hanan Ashrawi said in a statement.

"President Trump has sabotaged our search for peace, freedom and justice. Now he dares to blame the Palestinians for the consequences of his own irresponsible actions!"(AFP) AMS .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.