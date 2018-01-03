Los Angeles, Jan 3 (PTI) Socialite Paris Hilton and actor Chris Zylka got engaged during a ski trip to Aspen, Colorado over the weekend.

"I am so excited to be engaged to the love of my life and my best friend," Hilton told People.

"I have never felt so happy, safe and loved. He is perfect for me in every way and showed me that fairytales really do exist!" The pair were posing for a photo on the slopes after grabbing lunch in the ski town when Zylka got down on one knee with the ring.

Hilton, 36, said, "I was so excited and surprised! I immediately said yes!" PTI BK BK .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.