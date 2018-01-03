Panaji, Jan 3 (PTI) Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to New Delhi next week.

Parrikar would attend the third meeting of the Council for Trade Development and Promotion (CTDA) on January 8 in the national capital. The meeting will be chaired by Union Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu.

"During my visit to New Delhi, I will be meeting many people, including the Prime Minister," the chief minister told reporters here today.

Parrikar said the CTDA meeting would discuss ways to boost the country's exports.

Prabhu was recently in Goa to invite the chief minister for the meeting. PTI RPS RSY .

