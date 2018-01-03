New Delhi, Jan 3 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi today paid homage to social reformer Savitribai Phule on her birth anniversary, saying the government is working tirelessly to fulfil her vision of empowering the marginalised.

Savitribai Jyotirao Phule was a social reformer and poet.

She worked to abolish discrimination and unfair treatment of people based on caste and gender.

"Bow to the great Savitribai Phule on her Jayanti. Hers was a life devoted to the empowerment of the poor and marginalised. She gave utmost importance to education and social reform," Modi tweeted.

He said his government is deeply guided by her ideals "and is working tirelessly towards fulfilling her vision".PTI NAB DV .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.