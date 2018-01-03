Kochi, Jan 3 (PTI) A police sub-inspector allegedly committed suicide at a police station here by hanging, police said today.

Additional Sub Inspector P M Thomas was found hanging at the Kadavanthara police station premises here this morning.

It was a case of suicide, police said.

Thomas, hailing from Vallarpadam near here, might have taken the extreme step owing to personal issues, they said.

