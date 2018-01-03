Mumbai, Jan 3 (PTI) As violent protests were reported from Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra amid the Maharashtra Bandh called by Dalit leaders today, political parties reacted cautiously, appealing for restoration of peace.

Dalit agitators are protesting the violence against the bicentennial anniversary celebration of the Bhima-Koregaon battle on January 1 in Pune district.

State NCP president Sunil Tatkare said the need of the hour is to restore peace and harmony in the state.

"(NCP chief) Sharad Pawar has already said that everybody should try to ensure that there is peace and harmony," Tatkare told PTI.

Shiv Sena leader Neelam Gorhe said incidents of violence at Bhima Koregaon and elsewhere in the state were unfortunate.

"There is an attempt to create a social divide which we have to foil unitedly," she said.

The government has ordered a judicial inquiry and "root cause of the violence will be clear after the probe," she added.

The district collector and police should have taken appropriate steps to help those stranded at Bhima Koregaon village in Pune district after the violence on January 1, she said.

Maharashtra Congress president Ashok Chavan told PTI that restoring normalcy should be the priority.

"Just an inquiry is not enough. Strict action against the guilty is needed. There should be an inquiry by a sitting judge appointed by the Chief Justice," he said. PTI MR KRK .

