New Delhi, Jan 3 (PTI) The south Delhi civic body today proposed to make public toilets in slum areas round-the-clock facilities.

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation said their proposal was based on lines of the 24x7 public convenience services run by the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB).

It now awaits the municipal commissioner's approval.

"Under the Swachh Bharat Mission it is the duty of all citizens to keep the areas in south Delhi clean," SDMC House Leader Shikha Rai said, reading from a resolution.

"Since defecating in the open is considered a crime. And, because the toilets run by the SDMC are operational from 7am to 2pm, and 2pm to 10pm, people are constrained to relieve themselves in the open," Rai said.

Since the DUSIB runs its facilities round-the-clock, the corporation felt a third shift can be brought in late night, to make the SDMC toilets available 24x7, she said.

"This House, therefore, resolves that like toilets under DUSIB, the toilets under the SDMC be kept opened from 7 am to 2 pm and 2 pm to 10 pm, and from 10 pm to 7 am (next day), so that the facility is available 24x7," it said.

Rai said the proposal is only for toilets build by the SDMC in slum areas under the DUSIB slum colonies.

"We will ask the authorities to give us an assessment as to when can it be started," she said. PTI KND ABH .

