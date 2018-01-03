New Delhi, Jan 3 (PTI) A puppet show based on the life and teachings of Swami Vivekananda was organised in the Parliament's library building.

The puppet show, which was attended by Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, depicted various incidents and stories from the life of Vivekananda.

The show was organised by the Ramakrishna Mission in collaboration with the Bhartiya Lok Kala Mandal, Udaipur.

The show was based on the pre-monastic life of Vivekananda as Narendra Nath Datta. PTI JTR ASK ASK .

