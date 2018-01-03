complaints New Delhi, Jan 3 (PTI) The Public Works Department of Delhi government has asked all its engineers to install its 'Sewa App' on their phones to better address people's complaints received through the mobile application.

An official said the app was launched in January 2014 to address the complaints pertaining to maintenance of roads, streetlights, potholes among others.

The PWD has issued a circular asking all its engineers to download 'Sewa App' on their mobile phones after it noticed that a few officials were addressing complaints through it.

The app has several features including registration of complaints with photographs and locations, which are later automatically sent to executive engineers or assistant engineers concerned.

"It is requested that all officers up to the level of junior engineers can download the mobile app and address the grievances," the circular stated.

An official said the area controlling officer can check pending complaints under his subordinate officers through the mobile application.

The official said after addressing the complaints, the department's engineers can also upload photo-proof of particular grievance to convey that the action has been taken on complaints. PTI BUN KIS .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.