Coimbatore, Jan 3 (PTI) The annual rejuvenation camp for temple elephants in Tamil Nadu, a pet project of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, will begin tomorrow at Thekkamapatti in the district.

A total of 33 elephants from different temples and mutts are expected to participate in the 48-day camp, launched by the state government in 2003, official sources said.

So far eight jumbos have reached the camp, about 50 kms from here.

The first five camps were held at Theppakkadu in Mudumalal Tiger Reserve in Nilgiris district while this is the fifth to be held in Thekkampatti, on the banks of Bhavani river.

All the pachyderms are expected to reach the health camp late in the evening, they said.

Besides facilities for the mahouts accompanying the elephants, the camp, organised by HR and CE department, has a special kitchen, dining hall and high mast lamp posts, shower baths.

The premises is protected by solar fence, particularly to prevent the entry of wild elephants from nearby jungles, the sources said.

The camp will be inaugurated by Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment Minister Sevvur S Ramachandran, they said PTI NVM ROH .

