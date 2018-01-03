New Delhi, Jan 3 (PTI) Research is on involving universities and the DRDO to come out with composite material panels to reinforce bunkers to protect personnel from enemy fire, the Lok Sabha was informed today.

Minister of State for Defence Subhash Bhambre said the composite material panels would be like "Lego toys" which can be knocked down for easy transportation.

Responding to supplementaries, he said the panels, which the army is wanting for its bunkers on the LoC, could be ready in the next six months, though research can take time.

He said four universities have proposed that they can develop such panels.

As of now, steel, concrete hollow blocks and stone masonry are used to construct bunkers.

Responding to another supplementary, he said trials are on for over one lakh bullet-proof vests to be procured for the army. PTI NAB ARC .

