Published: 03rd January 2018
France Tehran, Jan 2 (AFP) Iranian President Hassan Rouhani phoned his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron today to demand action against a "terrorist" Iranian opposition group he accused of fomenting recent protests.
"We criticise the fact that a terrorist group has a base in France and acts against the Iranian people... and we await action from the French government against this terrorist group," Rouhani told Macron, according to a report on Iranian state television.
He was referring to an exiled Iranian opposition group based in Paris and called the Mujahideen e-Khalk. (AP) CPS .
