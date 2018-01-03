(Eds: With fresh developments) New Delhi, Jan 3 (PTI) Rajya Sabha today saw two adjournments during the pre-lunch period, as several members including those from the Congress and BSP, sought to raise the issue of caste violence in Maharashtra.

As soon as the Upper House began the proceedings with the laying of papers during Zero Hour, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu asked Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad to speak.

In the meanwhile, Satish Chandra Mishra of BSP was on his feet and raised the Maharashtra violence issue, alleging that the RSS and BJP were responsible for the violence against dalits.

Mishra and some other members said they had given a notice for holding a discussion on the matter.

Several other opposition members as well as those from the treasury benches too were on feet.

As many members tried to speak on the issue simultaneously, Naidu abruptly adjourned the House for the first time till noon.

When the House reassembled at noon, Congress and BSP members were on their feet again to raise the Maharashtra violence issue.

Naidu said this is not the way as the permission was granted to the Leader of Opposition and some others to speak.

"But you all did not listen. I don't want to witness this scene," he said and adjourned the House for the second time till 2 PM.

The adjournment during the pre-noon session comes a day after the House of Elders set a sort of record by completing all the Zero Hour matters and special mentions.

Maharashtra remained on edge after the anniversary celebrations of a battle fought 200 years ago brought to fore simmering caste tensions, even as a statewide bandh called today to protest the state government's alleged failure to stop violence, witnessed stray protests by Dalits. PTI LUX MJH NKD ARC .

