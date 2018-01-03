New Delhi, Jan 3 (PTI) Uproar prevailed in the SDMC House today as several AAP councillors protested against the Mayor's decision to not allow some of the suspended members of the party to attend the proceedings.

Twelve AAP councillors were suspended for 15 days by South Delhi Mayor Kamaljeet Sehrawat during the municipal House held on December 20, for allegedly disrupting the proceedings during the meeting.

But one of the suspended councillors, B S Joon was yesterday allowed by the Delhi High Court to participate in the meeting today after he gave an undertaking that he would not create "ruckus".

Leader of Opposition in House Ramesh Matiala, AAP MLA Jarnail Singh, many of the suspended councillors, including Kishanwati, and others trooped into the Well of the House even before the proceedings began, disrupting it for nearly 40 minutes.

"Many of the suspended AAP councillors entered the House, after jostling with the marshals, who tried to stop them. They then entered the Well, saying they should be allowed to attend the proceedings. They could have stood outside and then requested permission but they instead created ruckus," Leader of House in SDMC, Shikha Rai, said.

As AAP members protested, BJP councillors, including Rai, Deputy Mayor Kailash Sankla, SDMC Standing Committee Chairman Bhupender Gupta, protested and held out newspaper clippings of a report that said an AAP councillor "indulged in corruption".

Normalcy returned only when AAP leader Matiala submitted an undertaking on behalf of the suspended councillors present, requesting that they be allowed, after which the mayor permitted them to sit in the House.

In the last House held in December, the opposition members had levelled corruption allegations against the BJP- led SDMC. The councillors had then entered the Well of the House and shouted slogans.

Following the ruckus, Sehrawat had suspended 12 Aam Aadmi Party councillors. Councillors of the AAP and the BJP had later filed police complaints against each other. PTI KND ABH .

