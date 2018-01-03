New Delhi, Jan 2 (PTI) The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) has decided to use the expertise of the Sports Authority of India (SAI) to upgrade its four stadiums so that children took a keen interest in sports, it said today.

South Delhi Mayor Kamaljeet Sehrawat, Standing Committee Chairman Bhupender Gupta and Leader of the House in SDMC Shikha Rai today called on Union Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore.

After the meeting with the minister, Gupta said the SDMC was committed to providing better sports facilities to the students of primary schools.

He added that for the same, the civic body would require better stadiums and equipment. Rathore told them that the SAI could provide its expertise in this regard, the SDMC said.

It was decided to upgrade the four stadiums of the SDMC at Madipur, Harinagar, Kakrola and Delhi Gate.

Gupta added that the SDMC would not have to bear any expenses for this. PTI KND RC .

