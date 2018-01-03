Bikaner, Jan 3 (PTI) Seven live bombs were found in a village in Rajasthan's Sriganganagar district, police said today.

Army officials have been informed about the recovery of the old but live bombs, SHO, Jetsar Police Station, Vijay Singh said.

The bombs were recovered from a canal area near a bridge yesterday.

Singh said the bombs would be defused today. PTI Corr SDA DV .

