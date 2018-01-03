Majuli(Assam), Jan 3 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal today launched a free CT Scan service under 'Chief Minister Free Diagnostic Services' at Shri Shri Pitambar Dev Goswami Civil Hospital in Majuli island.

Speaking on the occasion Sonowal expressed the hope that the newly introduced CT Scan service installed at an expenditure of Rs two crore would greatly benefit the people of the district.

Majuli is world's largest river island. It is also the home constituency of Sonowal.

Stating that the state government has taken up several new schemes to ensure quality health care service in the government health institutions, Sonowal urged the people to take the benefit of schemes like Atal Amrit Yojana, CM Free Diagnostic Scheme, etc.

He emphasised on maintaining cleanliness in the health institutions and urged the people to extend full cooperation with the hospital authorities in this regard.

Under Chief Minister Free Diagnostic Services, x-ray and laboratory services were introduced at Majuli during 2017 and the services have so far benefited 2041 and 4523 patients respectively, he added. PTI ESB RG .

