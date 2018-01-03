Los Angeles, Jan 3 (PTI) The reboot of creator Spike Lee's "She's Gotta Have It" has been given a season second order by Netflix.

Featuring DeWanda Wise as Nola Darling in the lead, the series is based on the writer's 1986 film of the same name, which he wrote, directed and starred in.

Both Lee and Wise shared the news on their Instagram accounts.

In a video, he said, "There's going to be a second season of 'She's Gotta Have It'. Thank you, thank you, thank you." "Back ta werq! Season two is official! Can't wait to return to BK. Congrats to all us," Wise captioned her post.

The actor portrays Darling, a struggling artiste eagerly trying to land a job in the show, which chronicles her relationships with three men, who serve a different purpose in her life.

The series also stars Anthony Ramos, Cleo Anthony and Lyriq Bent. PTI RDS RDS .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.