alcohol consumption Madurai, Jan 3 (PTI) A PIL has been filed in Madras High Court bench here, seeking setting up of special wards in government hospitals in five districts to treat those with liver problems due to alcohol consumption The PIL by one Anandaraj sought setting up of the special wards in government hospitals in Sivaganga, Theni, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram and Dharmapuri disticts.

Justices Sathyanarayana and Hemalatha impleaded TASMAC as one of the respondents and posted the case for hearing on Dec 22.

The petitioner submitted that the government was getting enormous revenue from sale of liquor through TASMAC. A part of the income should be diverted to treat persons whose livers had been affected due to drinking.

He said TASMAC should be impleaded as a respondent so that they could reply on spending for the affected people.

The petitioner suggested that specialists in liver treament be appointed in district headquarters hospitals of all districts.

As of now only 12 government hospitals had the facility to treat liver-related problems and doctors, he said. PTI SSN APR APR .

