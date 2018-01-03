New Delhi, Jan 3 (PTI) A suspected criminal was stabbed to death by a group of youngsters in Dwarka area of the city, police said today.

Avinash Kumar had gone to a market along with a minor friend yesterday evening when an acquaintance called him to a park. He was stabbed when he reached the park in Dwarka Sector 1, said a police officer.

His minor friend was also thrashed by the accused.

An injured Avinash was taken to his home by his minor friend and was later rushed to a hospital by his family members. He was declared dead by the doctors of the hospital.

Avinash was married and lived with his family at Vijay Enclave in Dabri. Several cases of loot and snatching were registered against him at various police stations, the officer added.

A case has been registered and investigation has been undertaken, police said. PTI VIT SMN .

