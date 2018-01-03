Mumbai, Jan 3 (PTI) Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra scored convincing victories to advance to the semi-final round of the sub-junior boysÂ’ team championship of the LIC-sponsored 44th Sub-Junior National and Inter-State Carrom Championship here today.

In quarter-final encounters, Tamil Nadu team comprising of singles players M Kaushik and A Musaraf, and the doubles pair of Guruprasath and Sandeep defeated Vidarbha 3-0.

In contrast MaharashtraÂ’s singles players Ojas Jadhav and Mayuresh Naik encountered tough fight from Assam while the hostsÂ’ doubles pair of Om Taware and Pratham Mehta had it easy before the hosts romped to a 3-0 win.

In the other quarter-final matches, Bihar prevailed over Hyderabad and Delhi defeated Uttar Pradesh by identical 2-1 margins to also progress to the last four.

Meanwhile, former world champion K Srinivas of PSPB hogged the limelight with a break to finish in the third board of the second game as he went on to record a fluent 25-11, 25-0 win against Ansaar of Rajasthan in a men's singles first round match of the 24th All India Federation Cup, being conducted simultaneously.

However, former national champion Nagsen Etambe of Bank of India crashed at the first hurdle, losing to Tamil NaduÂ’s G Mukesh 6-25, 14-25.

In doubles action, Sangeeta Chandorkar and Kavita Somanchi of Reserve Bank of India defeated Mamata Kumari and Nisha Kumari of Bihar in straight games at 25-9, 25-6 to reach the womenÂ’s doubles semi-finals.

Zaheer Pasha and Ravi Waghmare from Reserve Bank also made it to the semi-final round of the menÂ’s doubles event.

They fought back after losing the first game to score over S. Aditya and Shaikh Mohd of Telangana 6-25, 25-14, 25-10 in a close quarter-final match.

Results : Team championship - Sub-Junior Boys (quarter-finals): Maharashtra beat Assam 3-0 (Ojas Jadhav bt Wakib Iqbal Hussain 12-5, 7-13, 14-6; Mayuresh Naik bt Sahil Rahman 6-18, 14-8, 15-7; Om Taware/Pratham Mehta bt Dipak Rai/Faruq Sheikh 21-0, 22-0).

Bihar beat Hyderabad 2-1 (Sohaib Alam bt Sabeer Jameel 21-0, 21-6; Md. Faiyaz Ali lost Syed Asif Ali 1-21, 8-15; Aditya Raj/Md. Imran Ansari bt Afran Ahmed/U. Girivardhan 19-12, 21-0).

Delhi beat Uttar Pradesh 2-1 (Mohd. Naashit bt Priyanshu Yadav 21-0, 15-3; Mohd. Areeb bt Mohd. Arsh 20-4, 21-4; Fraaz/Zeeshan lost Himanshu/Dilshad Ali 0-23, 1-21).

Tamil Nadu beat Vidarbha 3-0 (M. Kaushik bt Adi Samubre 10-5, 12-9; A. Musaraf bt Sheikh Nadim 16-10, 20-16; Guruprasath/Sandeep bt Mohd. Amin/Tanish Markande 21-8, 21-3).

WomenÂ’s doubles (quarter-finals): Nagajyoti/Ilavazhaki (PSPB) bt Sneha More/Meenal Lele (Mah) 25-10, 25-4; R Gayatri/Ashmabarthini (TN) bt Nagajyoti/Neha Reddy (CCSCSB) 25-13, 25-13; Sangeeta Chandorkar/Kavita Somanchi (RBI) bt Mamata Kumari/Nisha Kumari (Bhi) 25-9, 25-6; Rashmi Kumari/Kajal Kumari (PSPB) bt Maitreyee Gogate/Priti Khedekar (Mah) 25-18, 25-5.

MenÂ’s doubles (quarter-finals): Yogesh Pardeshi/Ramesh Babu (PSPB) bt Bharati Dasan/Kishor Kumar (CCSCSB) 25-8, 25-4; Zaheer Pasha/Ravi Waghmare (RBI) bt S. Aditya/Shaikh Mohd (Tel) 6-25, 25-14, 25-10; K. Srinivasan/Sandeep Deorukhkar (PSPB) bt Dilesh Khedekar/R.D. Dinesh Babu (CAG) 25-6, 24-25, 25-5; Prashant More/L. Suryaprakash (RBI) bt M.A. Hakim/Jiben Deka (BSNL) 25-2, 25-3. PTI SSR NRB .

