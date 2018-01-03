Mumbai, Jan 3 (PTI) The country's largest truck and bus-maker Tata Motors today announced a six-year warranty for its entire range of medium and heavy vehicles range of commercial vehicles.

Tata Motors is the first auto-maker in the country to introduce a standard driveline warranty of six years on the entire M&HCV range including tractor-trailers, and multi-axel trucks & tippers," the company said in a statement.

Additionally, the drivelines (engine, gearbox & rear axle) comes as a standard offer, while the warranty on the overall vehicle has been enhanced from 24 months to 36 months.

Commenting on this offer, Girish Wagh, head of commercial vehicle business unit said, "the 6-year warranty is another industry first. We are pleased to offer the new warranty on our medium & heavy commercial vehicles. With this we also assure customers of greater benefits and hassle free business on availing long-term annual maintenance contracts." The six-year standard driveline warranty is based on the study of operation in lifecycle of over 20 lakh Tata trucks and tippers operating all over the country and the warranty is transferable on resale for balance period to second owner subject to vehicle transfer or hand change being intimated to Tata Motors. PTI BEN BEN .

