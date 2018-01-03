Hyderabad, Jan 3 (PTI) The Telangana government has constituted the State Minorities Commission.

Mohammed Qamaruddin has been appointed chairman of the panel, according to a Government Order (GO).

Rajarapu Pratap is the vice-chairman while Mohammed Arshad Ali Khan, Vidya Sravanti, Gusty Noria, Bommala Kattaiah and Surender Singh are the members of the commission, it said.

