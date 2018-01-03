Chennai, Jan 3 (PTI) The Madras High Court today made it clear that permission to organise dance programmes during temple festivals will be granted only to a duly constituted committee comprising 10 members from the village concerned and not to any individual.

Justice R Sureshkumar passed the order on a plea by K J Selvakumar, a resident of Sivagiri in Erode district.

The petitioner sought permission to conduct dance/cultural programmes at Kollankovil, Kandasamipalayam village, Arulmigu Sri Maga Kaliamman Kovil festival on January 4.

Since court orders granting such permissions were found to be misused by individuals, the court directed the police official concerned to ensure that such programmes were organised only through a village committee comprising local residents.

When the plea came up, the judge noted that apart from minimum details about the temple function and its venue, no other information about the petitioner or his capacity to move the court seeking such permission were mentioned.

"The petition has no details about the committee organising the function. This plea has been moved by the petitioner who claims to be a member of such committee. But whether the committee has been constituted with the consent of the villagers, is not known," Justice Sureshkumar said.

The judge said such practice must not be entertained.

The court directed the police to find out whether a committee has been formed for organising the function with the help of revenue inspector or village administrative officer.

The police should ensure that such committee members are held responsible for any violation or untoward incidents.

