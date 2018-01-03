building By M Zulqernain Lahore, Jan 3 (PTI) A woman and her two daughters have been arrested in Pakistan under terrorism and other charges for allegedly threatening to bomb the country's security and investigative agency's Lahore office.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) authorities were receiving messages from a Facebook profile threatening to blow up its Lahore premises through bomb blast.

"We arrested yesterday three women Â– Fidous Rehana and her two daughters Ayesha and Sundas, residents of Sotar Mandi near Lahore Cantonment Â– for uploading threats and objectionable material on a Facebook account against the FIA Lahore and its officers," FIA Lahore Cyber Crime Wing head Shahid Hassan told PTI.

The FIA officer further said the women committed the crime to implicate a man (Mian Ali) by making his fake Facebook ID.

"The women claimed that Mian Ali was blackmailing them therefore they had decided to get him arrested by the FIA.

They also got the help of their accomplice Usman to create the fake ID and hurling serious threats to the FIA officers and bomb its (FIA) Lahore building," Shahid said.

The FIA building in Lahore had been bombed in 2008 in which 26 people, including officers, were killed. Banned Tahreek-iTaliban Pakistan was reported to have been involved in the blast.

According to the FIR, the Facebook account in the name of Mian was created on November 18, 2017.

"It first started harassing the FIA authorities and later threatened to blow up its building through bomb blast. The investigation team had traced the IP address used to access the said profile and found that it was used by two mobile numbers which were registered in the name of Firdous Rehana," the FIR says.

The FIA official said the women were presented before the judicial magistrate who sent them to jail on judicial remand, allowing the agency to interrogate them in jail. The FIA has also taken the womenÂ’s accomplice Usman into custody and got his physical remand from a judicial magistrate. PTI MZ AMS AKJ AMS .

