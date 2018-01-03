Balaghat (MP), Jan 3 (PTI) The carcass of a tiger was found floating in a well near here today, said a forest department official today.

The well is located near Nagjhola village, some 55km from district headquarters.

The striped animal, possibly 7 to 8 years old, fell into the well some 10 days ago, forest range officer Parasram Madankar said, citing an autopsy report.

He said the carcass was fished out this morning.

The body was disposed according to the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) guidelines, he added. PTI COR LAL RSY .

