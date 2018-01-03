Noida, Jan 2 (PTI) A trader in Noida was allegedly duped of Rs 50,000 when the amount was siphoned off from his bank account on New Year's Eve, police said today.

The police said they suspect Amit Jain's ATM card might have been cloned. They have sent the case to the cyber cell.

In an FIR filed at Sector 20 police station, Jain said he was at the DLF Mall in Noida for the New Year celebrations on Sunday evening. There, he received an SMS from his bank informing him that Rs 50,000 was withdrawn from his account.

He was surprised as the ATM card was with him and he failed to understand how the transaction could have been done, he has said in his complaint.

He immediately called the Customer Care services of the bank and got his ATM card blocked. He has also filed a complaint with the manager of the bank. PTI CORR ABH .

