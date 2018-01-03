Bengaluru, Jan 3 (PTI) TUV Rheinland India, a subsidiary of the TUV Rheinland Group, Germany, today said its laboratory at Gurugram has been accredited to test for compliance of imported toys in India.

The accreditation by the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories is in relation to the new IS 9873: 2017, Part 1, 2, 3, and 9 and IS 15644 (Electrical Toys) safety standards for testing of imported toys in India.

The company said the accreditation is as per the new notification issued in September 2017 by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), that all toys imported in India must be accompanied by relevant test reports under the new IS 9873 and IS 15644 standards, subsequent to testing by an NABL accredited laboratory.

"We whole-heartedly support this quality initiative by the Government of India which would be beneficial for Indian children," said Thomas Fuhrmann, Managing Director of TUV Rheinland India.

"... The newly introduced testing requirements for toys focus on their chemical content and flammability and demand more stringent testing for toys that are both manually as well as electrically operated," the company said in a release.

"We test all toys intended for children up to 14 years of age. Our toy experts test all type of toys like cuddly toys, dolls and role-playing toys as well as plastic toys and building blocks, wooden, music, magnetic, water, activity and creative toys apart from others," said Charan Singh, Regional Director Â– India, Middle East, and Asia, TUV Rheinland India.

TUV Rheinland, which has been in India since 1996, has presence over 100 locations providing testing, training, inspection, consultancy and certification services to the industry.

Offering more than 2,500 services, TUV Rheinland India caters to almost every industry, the company said.

TUV Rheinland Group is involved in testing, training, inspection, consultation and certification. PTI RA SS .

