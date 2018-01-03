Kurukshetra, Jan 3 (PTI) An undertrial lodged in a jail here committed suicide today, police said.

Sanju, 27, a resident of Dabkheri village in the district, was lodged in the Kurukshetra jail as an undertrial since November 27.

Jail superintendent Sanjay Kumar told PTI that Sanju's body was found hanging with the pipe of a water tap in the bathroom.

He used a scarf to hang himself, Kumar said.

Kumar said according to Sanju's family members, he was mentally disturbed. This was the second suicide case in the Kurukshetra jail in the last one week.

Earlier, Jagdeep, an undertrial and accused of murder of three children of village Sarsa, had committed suicide in similar manner. PTI COR SUN TIR .

