Jammu, Jan 3 (PTI) A BSF jawan deployed along the India- Pakistan border in Jammu was killed today in an incident of unprovoked firing, officers of the force said.

Head Constable R P Hazra was killed after Pakistan forces "sniped" from across the border in the Samba sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

Retaliatory fire has been initiated, a senior BSF officer said.

The incident took place around 4.30 pm.

The BSF guards the Indo-Pak International Border (IB) in the region. PTI NES MIN .

