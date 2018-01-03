Lucknow, Jan 3 (PTI) The plains of Uttar Pradesh continued to reel under cold wave conditions with overcast skies and fog hampering normal life.

Bone-chilling winds swept the state following recent snowfall in Uttarakhand and most parts recorded a fall in day temperatures, a senior MeT official said.

The state capital witnessed yet another cold day with the minimum temperature at 7.3 degrees Celsius while Fursatganj with 4.5 degrees Celsius and Bahraich with 4.6 degrees Celsius were among the coldest places in the state.

The MeT office forecast that cold conditions as well as dense to very dense fog are very likely at isolated places.

Keeping in view the intense cold, the Lucknow district administration has ordered closure of the schools up to class XII till tomorrow.

Fog and severe cold have also hit the movement of vehicular and railway traffic with several trains running behind schedule leaving the passengers stranded at stations and bus stops. PTI SAB TIR .

