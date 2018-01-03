New Delhi, Jan 3 (PTI) Two handbags containing an iPhone, Rs 1.5 lakh in cash and other valuables were stolen from a film producer's BMW car in Gole Market area of the city, police said today.

The complainant, Kunal Sharma, said that his car was parked in front of Bhagat Singh Place, Gole Market, last night when the theft took place, police said.

The rear window glass of his car was smashed. He also lost his Aadhaar card, voter ID, ATM cards, cheque books and other valuables, they said.

A case has been registered at Mandir Marg police station and investigation has been taken up. Footage of nearby CCTV cameras is being scanned to identify the culprits, said a senior police officer. PTI VIT SMN .

