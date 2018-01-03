New Delhi, Jan 3 (PTI) Former Rajya Sabha MP Sharad Yadav today targeted the BJP over the cast violence in Maharashtra, alleging that attacks on Dalits and other "oppressed" classes have been increasing under its governments at the centre and in states.

He also alleged that "lapse" by Maharashtra government led to the clashes in Pune as Dalits had been commemorating the day for over 200 years.

"It was a lapse by the government that it did not take adequate measures despite knowing about the programme that occurs every year. It was its responsibility to protect people from violence. It failed to perform its duties, with the result that one person also died," the rebel JD(U) leader said in a statement.

"Attacks on Dalits and other oppressed classes have been increasing under BJP governments," he alleged.

Those found guilty in the Pune violence should be arrested immediately and given strict punishment, he said. PTI KR RT .

