Mumbai, Jan 03 (PTI) Wholesale debt market segment of the National Stock Exchange today witnessed a total turnover of Rs 1,343.01 crore in 34 trades.

Top securities (non-repo) traded at the WDM were: The 8.13 per cent government securities maturing in CG2045 traded value at Rs 300.00 crore at weighted yield of 7.75 per cent and the 6.79 per cent government securities maturing in CG2027 traded value at Rs 150.00 crore at weighted yield of 7.39 per cent,an NSE release said.

------ PTI RHB .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.