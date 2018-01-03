Summary of observations recorded at 0830 hrs: Summary of observations recorded at 0830 hrs: The western disturbance as a trough in mid tropospheric westerlies with its axis at 5.8 kms a. s. l. now runs roughly along Long. 87° E to the north of Lat. 24° N. A fresh western disturbance as a trough in mid and upper tropospheric westerlies with its axis at 5.8 kms a. s. l. runs roughly along Long. 55° E to the north of Lat. 34° N. Above two systems are likely to move east-northeastwards.

The cyclonic circulation over south Gujarat and neighbourhood now lies over north Gujarat region and neighbourhood at 1.5 kms a. s. l. A cyclonic circulation extending between 2.1 & 3.6 kms a. s. l. lies over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim and adjoining west Assam.

The trough of low at mean sea level over southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining equatorial Indian Ocean now lies over southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining Andaman Sea with an embedded cyclonic circulation extending upto 1.5 kms a. s. l.

The other trough of low at mean sea level from southeast Arabian Sea to eastcentral Arabian Sea persists. The trough in easterlies from southwest Bay of Bengal to westcentral Bay of Bengal off Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh coasts has become less marked.

The cyclonic circulations over (i) east Bangla Desh and neighbourhood and (ii) east Uttar Pradesh and neighbourhood have become less marked.

Cold wave conditions prevailed at isolated places over east Rajasthan and cold day conditions prevailed at isolated places over Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

Night temperatures were appreciably below normal in some parts of Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Saurashtra and Kutch, Telangana and of south interior Karnataka and in remaining parts of east Rajasthan and were below normal in some parts of Odisha, Jammu and Kashmir, west Rajasthan, Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, coastal and of north interior Karnataka and in remaining parts of Bihar and of Madhya Pradesh.

They were markedly above normal in Nagaland-Manipur-Mizoram-Tripura; appreciably to markedly above normal in some parts of Assam and Meghalaya; appreciably above normal in some parts of Tamil Nadu and in remaining parts of Assam and Meghalaya and were above normal in some parts of Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Gujarat Region, coastal Andhra Pradesh and of Rayalaseema and in remaining parts of west Rajasthan and of Saurashtra and Kutch.

They were normal over the rest of the country. The lowest minimum temperature recorded was 0.9°C at Bhilwara (east Rajasthan). Very Dense fog observed at most places over Punjab; at a few places over Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi and West Rajasthan; at isolated places over Bihar and Uttar Pradesh; Dense fog observed at many places over rest East Uttar Pradesh; at a few paces over SubHimalayan West Bengal ; at isolated places over Assam and Meghalaya, Tripura Uttarakhand and East Rajasthan.

The lowest visibility (in meters) observed at Amritsar, Ludhiana, Ambala, Patiala, Chandigarh, Hissar, Bhiwani, Ganganagar, Churu, Pilani, Bareilly, Datia, Tikamgarh, Sultanpur, Rewa, Sidhi, Kanpur, Fursatganj and Gaya 25 M each; Pantnagar, Hardoi, Barabanki, Bahraich, Satna, Gorakhpur, Churk, Bagdogra, Jalpaiguri and Coochbehar 50 M each in the morning hrs. PTI BAS BAS .

